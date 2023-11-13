Agnew may be a long shot to play Sunday against the Titans, according to head coach Doug Pederson, after he suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 10 loss to the 49ers, Juston W. Lewis reports.

Agnew should still be considered questionable for Week 11 after Pederson added that the team will see how he progresses throughout the week. The 28-year-old's potential absence on offense would likely be minimal, especially if Zay Jones (knee) were to return; however, the team would need to turn to Christian Kirk or D'Ernest Johnson for return duties on special teams.