Agnew (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chargers.
Agnew popped up on Tuesday's injury report with a shoulder injury that kept him limited for all three practices heading into Saturday's matchup. The 27-year-old wideout has had a consistent, albeit limited, role in the Jaguars' passing game this season, recording 23 receptions (on 30 targets) for 187 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest effect of his potential absence would be felt on special teams, as Agnew has served as the primary returner on both kickoffs and punts this season. Should he sit out, then running back JaMycal Hasty and/or top wideout Christian Kirk will likely fill in on special teams.