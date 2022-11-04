Agnew (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Agnew was a limited participant at all three practices ahead of Week 9 and is listed as questionable for a second consecutive contest due a knee injury. If Agnew misses a third straight game, Christian Kirk will likely continue returning punts, while JaMycal Hasty and Chris Claybrooks share kick-return duties. Tim Jones would also be a candidate for a few extra offensive snaps, but Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones dominate the majority of the wideout snaps even when Agnew is available.