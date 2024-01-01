Agnew suffered a lower-leg fracture in Sunday's win over Carolina and is out for the remainder of the season, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Agnew was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday's contest and was initially deemed questionable to return. Upon further examination, he was diagnosed with a fractured lower left leg that will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign. Agnew finishes the season with 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and one receiving touchdown along with four rushes for minus-2 yards. He also tallied 391 kick-return yards and 144 yards on punt returns. Elijah Cooks may get more opportunities on offense in Week 18 with Agnew out, while D'Ernest Johnson and Parker Washington are leading candidates to take over on kick returns and punt returns, respectively.