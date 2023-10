Agnew caught four of six targets for 36 yards and rushed once for minus-one yard during Thursday's 31-24 win over the Saints. He also returned one punt for nine yards.

The 28-year-old played 51 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps with Zay Jones (knee) inactive and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Agnew has catches in just three of six games this season, but he has four receptions in two of those three contests.