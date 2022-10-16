site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-jamal-agnew-hurts-knee-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Hurts knee Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2022
at
2:56 pm ET
•
1 min read
Agnew was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury.
Before leaving the contest, Agnew caught his only target for five yards and rushed once for 19 yards. In his absence, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones will continue to lead the
Jaguars' Week 6 wideout corps.
More News
4H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read