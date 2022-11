Agnew caught three of four targets for four yards, returned two kickoffs for 72 yards and returned one punt for 19 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss at Kansas City.

Agnew received multiple targets for the first time since Week 4, but he was unable to find any room to run on the short receptions. He played only seven offensive snaps and remains a distant No. 4 on the depth chart behind Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones.