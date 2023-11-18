Jacksonville placed Agnew (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

Agnew hurt his shoulder in this past Sunday's loss to San Francisco, and his move to IR means he'll need to sit out at least four games. The veteran wideout has worked as the Jaguars' primary kick and punt returner this season while also tallying nine catches on 12 targets for 90 yards as a receiver. Parker Washington (knee) was activated from IR in a corresponding move and could take Washington's place as both a return man and depth wideout.