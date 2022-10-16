Agnew is expected to serve as one of the Jaguars' top three receivers Sunday against the Colts with Marvin Jones (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Adam Stites of USA Today reports.

Both Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are expected to remain firmly ahead of Agnew in the pecking order at receiver, but Marvin Jones' absence at least opens up more work for Agnew, who tied his season low by playing just five offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Texans. While Zay Jones was sidelined with an ankle injury Week 4, Agnew served as Jacksonville's third receiver for the team's loss to Philadelphia and finished with four receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. Even in that contest, however, Agnew still played just 37 percent of the Jaguars' snaps on offense.