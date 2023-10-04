Agnew (quadriceps) was limited in practice Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 92.5 FM Jacksonville Radio reports.

Agnew missed the Week 4 win over the Falcons in London due to a quadriceps injury, but it's encouraging to see him on the practice field heading into another London-based clash Sunday, this time against the Bills. Fellow injured wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) also practiced in limited fashion, and Agnew would likely be limited primarily to special teams duties with a handful of snaps on offense if both receivers suit up behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.