Agnew (quad) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Agnew was added to the injury report Thursday after not being included on it Wednesday, so his situation is worth monitoring headed into Friday and the weekend. The Jaguars take on the Falcons in Week 4. On 32 percent of the offensive snaps, Agnew has five catches for 54 yards on six targets and has rushed twice for minus-two yards. He has returned four punts for 63 yards.