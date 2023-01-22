Agnew caught two of three targets for five yards, rushed once for two yards, returned three kickoffs for 131 yards and returned three punts for 23 yards during Saturday's 27-20 AFC divisional round loss to the Chiefs. He also lost a fumble.

The 27-year-old had a 63-yard kick return during the first quarter and also lost a fumble on a short reception during the third quarter. Jacksonville's revamped receiving corps this year meant Agnew had an infrequent role in the offense, and he never played more than 17 offensive snaps in any contest. He finished the campaign with 23 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 12 rushes for 86 yards. Agnew's primary job was once again as a return man, and he averaged 26.0 yards per kick return and 8.2 yards per punt return. He's entering the final season of the three-year, $14.25 million contract he signed with Jacksonville back in 2021.