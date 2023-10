Agnew didn't receive a target, returned one kickoff for 27 yards and three punts for 34 yards during Sunday's 20-10 win against the Steelers.

The veteran return man had four catches for 36 yards last week but wasn't involved in the passing game Sunday despite the continued absence of Zay Jones (knee). Agnew played just 20 offensive snaps compared to Tim Jones' 25, but neither wideout received a target from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.