Agnew caught his lone target for five yards and returned two punts for five yards during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.

The veteran return man played 24 offensive snaps with Zay Jones leaving the game due a knee issue, but Jones eventually returned while Agnew was unable to take advantage of the absence. Agnew is likely to continue working as the Jags' No. 4 wideout as long as Jones, Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley are available.