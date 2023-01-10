Agnew caught his lone target for eight yards, returned four kickoffs for 125 yards and two punts for 33 yards during Saturday's 20-16 win against the Titans.

Agnew played just seven offensive snaps Saturday and caught exactly one pass for the third consecutive contest. The 27-year-old has worked as a gadget player in Jacksonville's offense this year and has 23 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns plus 12 carries for 86 yards. He should remain in that role for the playoffs and for 2023, which is the final year of his contract.