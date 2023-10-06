Agnew (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Agnew logged another limited practice Friday, marking his third consecutive limited session coming off a Week 4 absence. Zay Jones (knee) is also listed as questionable after three consecutive limited practices. If Agnew suits up and Jones doesn't, the special teams return man could also play a significant role on offense as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver, but those relying on Agnew in fantasy will need to wake up early to check his status, as Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EST from London.