Agnew hurt his ankle in the first half of Sunday's game against Carolina and is questionable to return, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Agnew was hurt after being tackled on a 48-yard reception late in the second quarter. He limped off the field with trainers and immediately headed into the medical tent. If Agnew is unable to return to the matchup, the Jaguars would need to replace him not only on offense but also on special teams, as he's been working as the team's primary kick and punt returner.