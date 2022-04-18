Agnew (hip) said last week on the Jag Roar Podcast that he's "feeling good" and is "probably a little bit ahead" of schedule in his recovery, Isaac Edelman of FLTeams.com reports.

Agnew only appeared in 10 games with the Jaguars in 2021 before suffering a season-ending hip injury. Though Agnew was officially placed on injured reserve with a hip designation, he said he's spent the offseason recovering from a calf strain. The arrivals of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones could push Agnew further down the offensive depth chart during the 2022 campaign, but he should still at the very minimum contribute in the return game and as a rotational option out of the slot.