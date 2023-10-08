Agnew (quadricep) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills in London.

The quad injury kept Agnew from playing in the Jaguars' first game in London in Week 4 versus Atlanta, but he'll be back in action Sunday after turning in a trio of limited practices this week. In addition to Agnew, the Jaguars are getting Zay Jones (knee) back from a two-game absence, so the team's receiving corps will have all of its key contributors available Sunday. Agnew will likely serve as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout and top return man.