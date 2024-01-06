Agnew (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

This move comes as no surprise considering Agnew suffered a fracture in his lower leg in the second quarter of the Jaguars' Week 17 win over the Panthers. The 28-year-old wideout finishes his 2023 campaign with 14 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Agnew returned 15 kicks and 14 punts for for 535 total yards, averaging just over 28 yards per return. D'Ernest Johnson and Parker Washington are expected to assume Jacksonville's kick and punt return duties for the remainder of the year.