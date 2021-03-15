Agnew and the Jaguars agreed to a three-year deal that could pay him as much as $21 million with incentives Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Agnew had a career-high 13 catches with the Lions last season, but he's yet to score a receiving touchdown in four NFL seasons. Most of his value lies on special teams, where Agnew has scored four touchdowns as a punt returner and another on a kick return in his career. He'll likely work as Jacksonville's top return man.