Agnew (quadricep) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons in London.

Agnew was viewed as a game-time call after finishing Week 4 prep with a pair of limited practice sessions, but he ultimately didn't make enough progress in his recovery from the quad injury to suit up Sunday. With both Agnew and Zay Jones (knee) sitting out this weekend, Tim Jones is expected to step in as the Jaguars' No. 3 wideout behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.