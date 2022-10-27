Agnew (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The only player on the Jaguars' Week 8 injury report, Agnew had his practice reps capped for the second day in a row after he missed his first game of the season during last week's loss to the Giants. If Agnew can advance to full participation Friday, he'll likely enter this Sunday's matchup with the Broncos without a designation. Now that all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones are healthy, Agnew will presumably have a bit role on offense Sunday if he manages to shake off his knee injury.