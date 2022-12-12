Agnew caught all three of his targets for 36 yards, rushed once for eight yards, returned two kickoffs for 42 yards and returned three punts for 20 yards during Sunday's 36-22 win at Tennessee.

Agnew played just 11 offensive snaps but was fairly involved when on the field and tied a season high with four touches during the divisional victory. The 27-year-old has 11 receptions for 77 yards and two carries for 11 yards with one touchdown over the last four games, though he's played only 41 total offensive snaps during that stretch.