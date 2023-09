Agnew caught four of five targets for 49 yards, returned three kickoffs for 72 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 37-17 loss to Houston.

The 28-year-old played 55 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps with Zay Jones (knee) sidelined and operated as the No. 3 wideout. Agnew had just one reception in the first two games of the season, and he'll likely return to that lesser role in the offense if Jones is available in Week 4.