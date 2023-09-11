Agnew had two carries for minus-two yards, returned one kickoff for 20 yards and returned two punts for 58 yards during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Colts.

The 28-year-old played just five offensive snaps as Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones dominated the playing time among Jacksonville's wideouts. Agnew delivered a 48-yard punt return during the fourth quarter to help set up a Jaguars touchdown, but he's unlikely to have much of an offensive role beyond gadget plays while the aforementioned trio remains healthy.