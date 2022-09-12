Agnew rushed once for six yards, caught his lone target for six yards and returned one punt for two yards during Sunday's 28-22 loss at Washington.

Between five kickoffs and three punts, the 27-year-old received only one opportunity in the return game, though he did garner a couple touches from scrimmage. Agnew finished fourth among Jacksonville's wideouts with seven offensive snaps, and he's unlikely to have much of a role beyond the return game while Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones and Zay Jones remain healthy.