Agnew (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Titans, according to head coach Doug Pederson, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Agnew was previously considered a long shot to play this week after suffering the injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, so this news isn't necessarily surprising. Pederson added that the 28-year-old could miss time beyond this week as well. With Parker Washington (knee) designated to return from IR and potentially suiting up Sunday, he'd likely be in line to take on return duties against Tennessee.