The Jaguars claimed McCourt off waivers from the Chargers on Tuesday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

McCourt was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in April, but he was unable to beat out incumbent starter Dustin Hopkins for the kicking job this offseason. However, McCourt quickly found a new opportunity and actually finds himself as the No. 1 guy in Jacksonville after the Jaguars waived Ryan Santoso on Tuesday. Nonetheless, Jacksonville's kicking situation has remained in flux throughout training camp, so McCourt will likely have some competition in the near future.