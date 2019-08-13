Jaguars' James Onwualu: Heads to IR
Onwualu (knee) reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Onwualu was waived/injured by Jacksonville on Friday, and he'll likely remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season unless the two sides agree to an injury settlement.
