Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Active Sunday
O'Shaughnessy (illness) is active for Sunday's Wildcard matchup against the Bills, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
O'Shaughnessy was a late addition to the injury report on Friday but he appears to be over whatever ailment he was dealing with. Short of a five catch game in Week 16, which included a touchdown, O'Shaughnessy hasn't had much of any fantasy value all season. Expect him to have a limited role in the offense behind starting tight end Marcedes Lewis once again.
