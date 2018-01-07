O'Shaughnessy (illness) is active for Sunday's Wildcard matchup against the Bills, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

O'Shaughnessy was a late addition to the injury report on Friday but he appears to be over whatever ailment he was dealing with. Short of a five catch game in Week 16, which included a touchdown, O'Shaughnessy hasn't had much of any fantasy value all season. Expect him to have a limited role in the offense behind starting tight end Marcedes Lewis once again.