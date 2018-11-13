O'Shaughnessy caught five of six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.

O'Shaughnessy returned to the field after missing the previous two games with a hip injury and played 52 offensive snaps, his highest total of the season. Sunday's reception and yardage totals were also season highs as the 26-year-old should remain the Jaguars' top option at tight end, though his fantasy appeal remains limited due to the general inconsistency of the offense.