Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches lone target
O'Shaughnessy caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.
O'Shaugnessy hasn't reached 20 receiving yards since Week 10 and that didn't chance Sunday as Jacksonville had only 57 passing yards. The 26-year-old should finish the season as the Jaguars' starting tight end but holds minimal fantasy value in an offense that hasn't scored a touchdown since November.
