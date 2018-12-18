O'Shaughnessy caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.

O'Shaugnessy hasn't reached 20 receiving yards since Week 10 and that didn't chance Sunday as Jacksonville had only 57 passing yards. The 26-year-old should finish the season as the Jaguars' starting tight end but holds minimal fantasy value in an offense that hasn't scored a touchdown since November.