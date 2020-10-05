O'Shaughnessy caught one of two targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

The 28-year-old had his longest reception of the season in garbage time to help set up a late field goal, but he otherwise was barely involved in the passing game despite playing 35 offensive snaps. Tyler Eifert caught two of six targets for 22 yards on 46 snaps, but he exited during the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. O'Shaughnessy could have some streaming appeal should Eifert miss any time, though there's hardly any guarantee he'd have a worthwhile role in the aerial attack.