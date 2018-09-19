O'Shaughnessy caught his lone target for a 17-yard gain during Sunday's 31-20 win over New England.

Where has this Blake Bortles been? With Leonard Fournette sidelined, Bortles slung it around for 377 yards against the Patriots -- a style of offense seldom seen in Jacksonville. Even with that kind of performance, O'Shaughnessy managed just one catch. Seeing as he has just two career multi-catch games, and has never recorded 40 yards in a single contest, even a more pass-happy Jaguars offense is probably not enough to warrant much attention to the No. 2 tight end.

