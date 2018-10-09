Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches three passes
O'Shaughnessy caught three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is headed to injured reserve with a core muscle injury, leaving O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul to serve as Jacksonville's tight ends. The two saw similar snap totals Sunday but Paul was much more involved in the passing game, catching seven passes for 65 yards. The tight end position as yet to produce consistently for the Jaguars this season and Seferian-Jenkins' absence seems unlikely to alter that for the better. O'Shaughnessy should see more opportunities, but could end up splitting time with Paul.
