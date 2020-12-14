O'Shaughnessy caught both targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Titans.
The 28-year-old tied and set season highs with four catches for 41 yards on six targets Week 13, but he played a minor role in the passing game Sunday. O'Shaughnessy should continue to operate as Jacksonville's secondary tight end and won't be on the fantasy radar while in that role.
