O'Shaughnessy caught two of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to Cleveland.
The 28-year-old wasn't involved in the passing game until the fourth quarter, when he was targeted four times on the final drive. O'Shaughnessy played 24 of 65 offensive snaps and should remain Jacksonville's secondary tight end as long as Tyler Eifert avoids injury.
