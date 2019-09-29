Play

O'Shaughnessy had the wind knocked out of him and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Denver.

It's likely that O'Shaughnessy could be catching his breath before returning to action, but he'll be sidelined nonetheless. As long as the 2015 fifth-round pick is sidelined, look for Geoff Swaim to see an increase in snaps at the tight end position.

