O'Shaughnessy caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Thursday's loss at Tennessee.

O'Shaughnessy entered Thursday's game having caught three passes in the previous three games combined, but his increased involvement didn't equal increased production in this case. The 26-year-old remains in the starting role at tight end for the Jaguars -- he played 75 percent of offensive snaps Thursday -- and there's little reason to expect his fantasy outlook to change in the coming weeks in an offense that has scored a single touchdown over the last two games.