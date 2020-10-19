O'Shaughnessy failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 34-16 loss to Detroit.
Tyler Eifert (neck) exited early due to injury, but O'Shaughnessy had minimal involvement in the passing game despite playing 75 percent of offensive snaps. Even if Eifert is sidelined for an extended period, O'Shaughnessy may not be a viable fantasy option given his inconsistent work in the passing game.
