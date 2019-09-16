Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Four catches Sunday
O'Shaughnessy caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
The 27-year-old outproduced Geoff Swaim once again (three catches for 14 yards) as the tight ends continue to be mostly utilized as check-downs in the passing game. Neither option provides much fantasy value given their current role in the offense.
