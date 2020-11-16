O'Shaughnessy failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Packers.
The 28-year-old was minimally involved in the passing game Sunday, and he was also called for a holding penalty. O'Shaughenssy should continue to work as Jacksonville's No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Eifert, a role which carries little to no fantasy value.
More News
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Returns to secondary role•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Three catches in Sunday's start•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Will start for injured Eifert•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Fails to catch lone target•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Secures three receptions•
-
Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches one pass•