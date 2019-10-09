The Jaguars placed O'Shaughnessy (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

O'Shaughnessy suffered a torn ACL versus the Panthers in Week 5, for which he'll require season-ending surgery. His absence opens up additional opportunities for Josh Oliver (hamstring), Seth DeValve and Ben Koyack in the passing game.

