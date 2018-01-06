Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Late addition to injury report
O'Shaughnessy is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills due to an illness, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
O'Shaughnessy's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to game time. Should he ultimately sit out, look for Ben Koyack to see more snaps as the No. 2 tight end backing up Marcedes Lewis.
