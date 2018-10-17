O'Shaughnessy (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

O'Shaughnessy appears to have suffered a hip injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, in which he played 75 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. It remains to be seen whether O'Shaughnessy will suit up against the Texans on Sunday, but if the third-year pro is able to get healthy in time he stands to serve as the Jaguars' top tight end with Niles Paul (knee) on injured reserve.

