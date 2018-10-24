Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Limited in practice
O'Shaughnessy (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
O'Shaughnessy was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Texans due to a lingering hip issue, but appears to be progressing in his recovery from the injury. Initial reports did not expect the fourth-year pro to practice Wednesday, so the tight end's limited participation is a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether O'Shaughnessy will suit up against the Eagles this weekend, and if he were to remain sidelined for any amount of time David Grinnage and Blake Bell would once again split snaps at the tight end position.
