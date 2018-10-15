Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Logs most snaps at tight end
O'Shaughnessy played 36 of the Jaguars' 48 offensive snaps (75 percent) in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys. He finished with three receptions for 29 yards on four targets.
O'Shaughnessy moved up to the second on the depth chart heading into the week after Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) was placed on injured reserve, then ended up handling most of the snaps at tight end after replacement starter Niles Paul (knee) exited after the first series and didn't return. Paul is believed to be dealing with an MCL sprain that will likely force him to miss time, which seemingly puts O'Shaughnessy in line to start in Week 7 against the Texans and pace the position group in snaps once again. While O'Shaughnessy doesn't profile as a high-priority option in a mediocre passing attack, he might be worth a look in deeper leagues if he continues to draw a handful of targets per game while Paul is sidelined.
