O'Shaughnessy brought in his only target for 18 yards in the Jaguars' 24-10 preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

The veteran tight end was able to make an impact with his one reception, drawing the start with projected starter Geoff Swaim (undisclosed) out of action. O'Shaughnessy projects to primarily serve as a blocking tight end once again in 2019 if he does make the roster, with that far from a guarantee despite the fact he's coming off a 2018 campaign in which he set career highs in receptions (24) and receiving yards (214). Josh Oliver is essentially a lock for a roster spot as a rookie third-round pick, while Ben Koyack is also in the mix.