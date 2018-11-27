O'Shaughnessy didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.

O'Shaughnessy -- along with the rest of the Jaguars' pass catchers -- has been invisible the last two weeks with one catch for four yards on four targets over the last two games. The 26-year-old isn't worth fantasy consideration given Jacksonville's complete inability to throw the football.

